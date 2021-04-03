Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 03 2021
Britney Spears hits back at her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Britney Spears lambasted her former make-up artist Billy Brasfield over his claims abut the singer's social media control.

Billy Brasfield claimed Britney had personally told him that she had no control over the caption of her photos.

After his revelations, Britney hit back at him and clarified: "No, I’m not talking to him at all. I write my posts. I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B."

Her father Jamie Spears has been her legal conservator since 2008. He controls her finances and has influence over her personal life decisions.

Britney's fans have recently began to speculate whether or not it's actually Britney posting photos and videos to her own Instagram page as much of the public continues to worry for her welfare.

