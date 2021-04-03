Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 03 2021
James Corden spills his secret to a 20-pound weight loss in 3 months

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

James Corden spills his secret to a 20-pound weight loss in 3 months

English star James Corden recently sat down and got candid over his secrets to losing over 20 pounds in less than three months.

The Late Late Show host attributed his success to Weight Watchers (WW) during his interview with People magazine and claimed, “I used to go on a crash diet every January. By April, any progress I had made at the beginning of the year was already out the window.”

“With WW, it’s a different story. I can eat what I love, and the app everything — it keeps me focused. And guess what? I’m down 20 pounds since the start of this year. WW has changed my life without disrupting my life.”

