Jin leaves BTS worried over shocking claim: ‘I cried alone last night’

Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Even though BTS’s Jin can be a bit of a jokester, his bandmates still erupted into a frenzy the moment he admitted to having cried alone the night before.

The conversation initially began when KBS World’s host enquired, “Jin, when was the last time you cried?”

Almost immediately, his answer had his fellow bandmates on the edges of their seats, ready to rush to his aid at the slightest nudge.

But much to their relief, the resident joker pulled a fast one on his pals and admitted he cried over an animated film.

Check it out below:


