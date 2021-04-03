Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 03 2021
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles enjoy walk at Frogmore House garden

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles enjoy walk at Frogmore House garden

British Queen Elizabeth II and her eldest son Prince Charles spent some quality time together at Frogmore House, Windsor.

The adorable photos were shared on the official Royal family and Clarence House Instagram handles.

In the pictures, Queen and Prince Charles can be seen enjoying a beautiful mother-son moment as they strolled among the daffodils and cherry blossom in the garden of Frogmore House.

“The Queen and The Prince of Wales enjoy a walk in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor,” the snaps were shared with the caption.

“This image is one of two released to mark the Easter weekend,” it further reads.

Before this, Queen made her first public appearance in five months after receiving Coronavirus vaccine in January.

Queen was out in public for the first time as she marked the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) Air Forces Memorial in Runnymede, Surrey.

