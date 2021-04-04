Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 04 2021
Demi Lovatto speaks about her friendship with Ariana Grande

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

American singer Demi Lovato has opened up about her friendship with pop icon Ariana Grande that blossomed during the pandemic.

The Skyscraper hit maker spoke about the frenzy that their friendship has caused in their fandoms and what she thinks about the many ship names coming to surface.

In her TikTok ‘Headstream’ on Saturday, Lovato said: "It's nice to see my name mashed up with someone else's who's gonna be a friend forever. [Sometimes] my name's been mixed up with people that are no longer in my life and it makes me sad, but I know Ariana [Grande] is one that's always gonna be there. I love 'Dariana.'"

She added: "I'm so grateful for her friendship. I love her so much.

