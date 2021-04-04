Ellen Pompeo hits back at fans blasting her for spoiling ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Hollywood actor Ellen Pompeo sent social media into a frenzy after fans blasted for she supposedly spoiling Grey’s Anatomy for fans.

Pompeo, who also produces the medical drama, clapped back at social media users with a tweet about not blaming her character on the show for the decisions she made.

One fan tweeted: "Meredith Grey can [expletive] off with her spoiler posts. Like give us at least 24 hours! Ughhhhhh yeah @EllenPompeo I'm big mad lol."

The star responded to the social media hate, saying: "Cmon bruh ...Meredith Grey has been through a lot. And just an FYI ..my name is Ellen Pompeo and run her Insta so that's on me."

Spoiler alert! Pompeo’s character of Meredith Grey falls into a coma this season while battling COVID-19. Pompeo uses this storyline to bring back characters who died in the show previously, including Patrick Dempsey as Dr. Derek Shephard as well as Eric Dane as Dr. Mark Sloan.