Ariana Grande delights fans with PDA-filled photos with fiancé Dalton Gomez

US singer and actress Ariana Grande left her millions of fans swooning with loved-up photos with fiancé Dalton Gomez and the pictures have taken the internet by storm.



The Rain On Me singer took to Instagram and posted the PDA-filled snaps with Gomez, calling him ‘my heart my person.”

The 27-year-old singer also penned down a heartfelt note for the fiancé.

She wrote “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”

The Positions songstress announced her engagement with Gomez in December last year about nine months after news broke that they were dating.

