Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle: 'Nobody lasts long here!’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle: 'Nobody lasts long here!’

Former ITV Good Morning Show host Piers Morgan recently came in guns blazing and set the record straight on Meghan Markle’s alleged overnight fame with a cut throat claim that “nobody lasts long!”

The well-known critic got candid while speaking to an Australian talk show and according to Express was quoted saying, "Meghan has a track record of cutting loose anybody who ceases to be of use to her.”

“I guess so long as Harry is of use to her, fine. But she got rid of her ex-husband. He thought they were happily married until she sent him back the wedding rings in the post. This is not somebody with a longer-lasting snack as we say in the UK.”

"At her wedding to Harry, there was only one member of her entire family. She's cut her dad loose, he's been disowned. Nobody lasts very long with Meghan!"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'money hungry' as philanthropy takes backseat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'money hungry' as philanthropy takes backseat
Demi Lovato wins hearts with ‘The Art of Starting Over’ live performance

Demi Lovato wins hearts with ‘The Art of Starting Over’ live performance
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘playing the race card' to marry Prince Harry: report

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘playing the race card' to marry Prince Harry: report
Royals dub Meghan Markle ‘wrong sort of American’ for Prince Harry

Royals dub Meghan Markle ‘wrong sort of American’ for Prince Harry
The real reason BTS’s Bighit Entertainment changed to HYBE

The real reason BTS’s Bighit Entertainment changed to HYBE
Demi Lovato touches on her emotions in ‘Dancing with the Devil’ MV

Demi Lovato touches on her emotions in ‘Dancing with the Devil’ MV
King's in the house!: Prince William shouted while deck-spinning

King's in the house!: Prince William shouted while deck-spinning

What Kate Middleton learned from Princess Diana’s past mistakes

What Kate Middleton learned from Princess Diana’s past mistakes
Ashley Tisdale touches on ‘slow healing’ journey after daughter Jupiter’s birth

Ashley Tisdale touches on ‘slow healing’ journey after daughter Jupiter’s birth
Ariana Grande delights fans with PDA-filled photos with fiancé Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande delights fans with PDA-filled photos with fiancé Dalton Gomez
Tunes Vs. Goons ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ releases first trailer

Tunes Vs. Goons ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ releases first trailer
Queen Elizabeth has ‘empathy’ for Prince Harry because of Princess Margaret

Queen Elizabeth has ‘empathy’ for Prince Harry because of Princess Margaret

Latest

view all