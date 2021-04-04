Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle: 'Nobody lasts long here!’

Former ITV Good Morning Show host Piers Morgan recently came in guns blazing and set the record straight on Meghan Markle’s alleged overnight fame with a cut throat claim that “nobody lasts long!”

The well-known critic got candid while speaking to an Australian talk show and according to Express was quoted saying, "Meghan has a track record of cutting loose anybody who ceases to be of use to her.”

“I guess so long as Harry is of use to her, fine. But she got rid of her ex-husband. He thought they were happily married until she sent him back the wedding rings in the post. This is not somebody with a longer-lasting snack as we say in the UK.”

"At her wedding to Harry, there was only one member of her entire family. She's cut her dad loose, he's been disowned. Nobody lasts very long with Meghan!"