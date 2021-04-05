Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 05 2021
Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Jodie Foster shared when she started off in Hollywood it was only her and a 'bunch of guys'

Jodie Foster articulated her thoughts on seeing more and more women entering the film industry. 

The actor par excellence, in a recent interview, shared when she started off in Hollywood it was only her and a 'bunch of guys.'

“From when I was growing up in the late ‘60s to now, obviously things have changed. The biggest thing that has changed is there were never any other woman; it was just me and a bunch of guys. 

"Every producer, director, technician was a man. I never saw any other woman, until sometimes in the ‘80s when things started changing. Filmmaking became a lot more diverse,” shared Foster.

Apart from acting, Foster has also helmed films like Little Man Tate (1991), Money Monster (2016). 

“There are a lot more female directors now, that’s the most dramatic change that has happened,” she added.

“Even in the roles where the women weren’t that strong, I made them stronger. I don’t think watching a film about somebody who doesn’t have an opinion and blends into the word work, are that interesting. So, I guess I avoided it,” she admitted.

