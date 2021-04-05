Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

How to watch Piers Morgan interview with Tucker Carlson about Meghan Markle controversy?

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Piers Morgan's highly anticipated interview with Tucker Carlson is due to air on Monday.

The famous British TV presenter would discuss the Meghan Markle controversy which cost him his job at ITV last month.

Morgan's fans are eagerly waiting for the interview to air but most of them seemed to have no idea how to watch it.

The former friend of Meghan took to Twitter to guide his fans about how and when to watch his interview.

"Be sure to tune into the highly anticipated @piersmorgan interview with @TuckerCarlson today at 4p ET. It will air exclusively on Tucker Carlson Today on Fox Nation. Sign up here to watch this tell-all interview this afternoon: https://bit.ly/39JywcA," read the tweet by Fox Nation.



