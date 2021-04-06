Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Jamie Foxx wanted not to accept the Dreamgirls offer

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

No cinema-lover can forget about the 2006 classic musical drama movie Dreamgirls. American actor Jamie Foxx rose to more heights after playing Curtis Taylor Jr in the movie.

However, a few people know that Jamie Fox had turned down the offer to perform in the film. But, it was due to the decision of two other individuals that the Jarhead actor gave his willingness to take the offer.

The musical drama films have a painful flop history. So, the musical needed to be extraordinarily special to achieve success at the box office. The Dreamgirls movie passed the test so well that it merited the nominations of a very long list of awards including the Oscars, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards.

Jamie Fox has become a legend in the cinematic world and mints a great deal of money from his excellent acting craft. And, the Dreamgirls movie has something to contribute to his grand stature.

At the time when the movie was offered to him, Jamie Foxx had already been minting handsome money from films. Accordingly, he expected a good lump sum from Dreamgirls also. But, his expectations dashed. Therefore, he declined to take the role.

However, when Eddie Murphy and Beyonce were signed on, Jamie Foxx changed his mind and accepted the offer - a decision that went a long way in his career. 

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish helps mother Maggie Baird to provide vegan food to homeless

Billie Eilish helps mother Maggie Baird to provide vegan food to homeless
Millie Bobby Brown says fans not accepting her age

Millie Bobby Brown says fans not accepting her age
'Pulp Fiction' producer appeals sex crimes conviction

'Pulp Fiction' producer appeals sex crimes conviction
How to watch Piers Morgan interview with Tucker Carlson about Meghan Markle controversy?

How to watch Piers Morgan interview with Tucker Carlson about Meghan Markle controversy?

Chrissy Teigen’s mother Vilaiuck Teigen dedicates cookbook to late grandson Jack

Chrissy Teigen’s mother Vilaiuck Teigen dedicates cookbook to late grandson Jack
Jennifer Lopez answers Ben Affleck's question about her 'fountain of youth'

Jennifer Lopez answers Ben Affleck's question about her 'fountain of youth'
Addison Rae takes page out of Kardashian handbook, tips paps on whereabouts

Addison Rae takes page out of Kardashian handbook, tips paps on whereabouts
Iggy Azlea deletes tweet against YouTube, Google

Iggy Azlea deletes tweet against YouTube, Google

Hollywood club terminates member over Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber leak

Hollywood club terminates member over Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber leak
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Easter with her beau Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Easter with her beau Travis Barker
Asim Azhar expresses solidarity with students as #ExamCancelHoga becomes Twitter trend

Asim Azhar expresses solidarity with students as #ExamCancelHoga becomes Twitter trend

Katrina Kaif reaches 48 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif reaches 48 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all