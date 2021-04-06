Pete Davidson moves into his own nest

Can't connect right now! retry
Television personality Pete Davidson has officially moved into his own nest.

In a recorded video on Tik Tok the 27-year-old shared that after two years, he finally moved out of his mother’s house.

"I just moved out of my mom's house," he shared on TikTok over the weekend.

The comedian added, "I'm fully out. I got a pad."

The brief clip showcased his living area where there are tall windows, a large television and a few pictures.

Earlier in February the Saturday Night Live host said that he was planning on moving out of his mom's house.

"In some ways, I like the pandemic Valentine's because it's the first time being alone wasn't my fault," he joked. 

"I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I'm officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go."

