entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
Lady Gaga unveils high fashion film Queendom as part of her Dom Pérignon collaboration

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Lady Gaga appeared to be excited as she shared more about her collaboration with Dom Pérignon and gave fans a first look at their film.

The music diva delighted fans as she unveiled high fashion film Queendom as part of her Dom Pérignon collaboration on Tuesday.

The Oscar-winning songwriter, who boasts 211.2M social media followers, said: 'I am very excited to share more about my collaboration with Dom Pérignon and give you a first look at our film.'

The The 35-year-old musician continued: 'The people at Dom Pérignon and I both share a belief in the power of creative freedom - to push ourselves forward, to bring the world of Dom Pérignon rosé to life. I worked with my friend, the legendary Nick Knight. Enjoy!'

Gaga is currently hard at work on the Rome set of Ridley Scott's Patrizia Reggiani biopic House of Gucci, which hits US theaters November 24 and UK theaters November 26. Mother Monster plays the fellow fiery socialite Patrizia who was convicted of orchestrating the 1995 murder of her ex-husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci.

House of Gucci also stars Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Jeremy Irons. During the second quarter of 2021, Gaga will release her second album with Tony Bennett, which was recorded between 2018-2020.

