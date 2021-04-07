Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
Ariana Grande's 'secret' Justin Bieber collaboration unearthed

Shortly after Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s Stuck With U charity single broke all records, a producer came out with some shocking news regarding hidden collaborations between the duo.

The producer, BMW Kenny addressed the topic during an interview with Metro and was quoted saying, “Wish You Would was slated to be on the album Purpose but for some weird reason… it was actually supposed to be with Ariana Grande. I actually believe there is a version with Ariana Grande out there, somewhere in the computers on the hard drive.”

He added, “The first version was with Cody Simpson, then they put Ariana Grande on there. I don’t know what happened with the song but it didn’t make Purpose so it just sat in a vault. He put out Changes but sometimes when you do an album, you gotta catalogue the songs.”

“Sometimes I’ll write a song and the artist just won’t get it or won’t understand what it’s purpose is for. I think the song at one point, I was told an A&R friend just suggested the song in a regular conversation and sometimes that’s all it takes.”

“Somebody to spark someone’s memory of a song and that’s pretty much what it was. He listened to it, liked it, it was already mixed. It was one of those songs that was supposed to go on the album. The song was already done.”

