Wednesday Apr 07 2021
DC Comics boss denies turning down Regé-Jean Page for Krypton role over race

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

DC Comics Chairman Geoff Johns has denied claims that he did not cast Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page because of the actor being Black.

Multiple sources told The Hollywood Reporter, that Johns prevented Page’s casting for Krypton due to his skin colour. 

Furthermore, Justice League actor Ray Fisher accused director Joss Whedon to be reportedly “abusive” to his cast and that people in power including Johns enabled his behaviour.

John’s rep turned down the allegations and told E! News that: "Geoff never said Superman can't have a Black ancestor or be Black—there have been diverse versions of Superman throughout the comics for decades so he does and can be diverse."

"However, the expectation for KRYPTON was that it would initially be perceived as a possible prequel to Man of Steel by the fans," he continued, "and the lead was expected to invoke a young Henry Cavill."

Furthermore, Krypton writer Nadria Tucker, who is a Black woman, took to Twitter on February 24 saying that that Johns tried to tell her "what is and is not a Black thing." 

She told The Hollywood Reporter, "I said Black women, we tend to change our hair frequently. It's not weird, it's a Black thing... And he said, 'No, it's not.' "

The outlet alleged that Johns prevented show creators from making "one superhero character, Adam Strange, gay or bisexual."


