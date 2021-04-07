Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

After attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan takes aim at Khloe Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

British TV host Piers Morgan has criticised Kardashians for trying hide a leaked picture of Khloe Kardashian in his latest article for Daily Mail.


Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the controversial anchor, who recently lost his job over his attacks on Meghan Markle, shared a link to his article.

**NEW: Dear @khloekardashian - instead of banning people from using the photo of how you really look - own, embrace & celebrate it. THAT would be truly inspiring & empowering. MY COLUMN:"

In another tweet, while responding to TV presenter Rosie Tapner, Morgan said, "it’s a very deliberate and dangerous scam with serious consequences for many of their young female fans who chase a false dream."

 


More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato says DMX's overdose left her feeling survivors guilt

Demi Lovato says DMX's overdose left her feeling survivors guilt
Megan Fox goes for walk in LA

Megan Fox goes for walk in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding figurines fail to sell after price cut

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding figurines fail to sell after price cut
BTS weigh in on experiences in new HYBE building

BTS weigh in on experiences in new HYBE building
Princess Diana’s biographer addresses’ Meghan Markle’s royal clashes with staffers

Princess Diana’s biographer addresses’ Meghan Markle’s royal clashes with staffers
BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’

BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’
Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams touch on their 18-year-marriage

Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams touch on their 18-year-marriage
Kim Kardashian jokes Kanye West's son won't marry his best friend

Kim Kardashian jokes Kanye West's son won't marry his best friend

Prince William ends friendship with pro Prince Harry, Meghan Markle journo

Prince William ends friendship with pro Prince Harry, Meghan Markle journo
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full list of 2021 nominees

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full list of 2021 nominees
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Actress who played Ural Bey's wife loses friend to COVID-19

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Actress who played Ural Bey's wife loses friend to COVID-19
Piers Morgan ‘threatens’ Meghan Markle’s royal family accusations: ‘Why stay?'

Piers Morgan ‘threatens’ Meghan Markle’s royal family accusations: ‘Why stay?'

Latest

view all