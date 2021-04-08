Can't connect right now! retry
Sylvester Stallone rejects reports of his return in 'Creed III'

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Sylvester Stallone, who previously starred as Rocky Balboa, has confirmed that he will not be returning in upcoming thriller 'Creed III'.

The Hollywood's dashing star will not be taking part in the MGM boxing installment. No additional explanation was offered as to why, his publicist has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jordan will make his directorial debut with 'Creed III', which is currently due for release on November 23.

Thompson and Jordan will star in the new film, which is being written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin based on an outline by Creed director Ryan Coogler.

Jordan previously shared words about new movie, saying: "Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right." 

Sylvester Stallone starred in six "Rocky" movies as the boxing champion and then again in the two "Creed" films as a mentor/trainer to Michael B. 

