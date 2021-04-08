Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

American singer and rapper Doja Cat is all set to release her much-anticipated single “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA on Friday, April 9.

Taking to the microblogging website, the 25-year-old rapper announced that her single “Kiss Me More” will hit streaming services tomorrow. She also unveiled the cover art of her upcoming album Planet Her.

SZA said she is excited for Doja Cat’s single. “I know our little ditty ‘Kiss Me More’ is a different strut and I’m just excited,” said the “Good Days” singer while she interviewed Doja for the cover of V Magazine last month.

It was January when Doja Cat said her upcoming third album may feature ZA, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg, Saweetie, and Young Thug.

Doja also had said she has already finished with the follow-up to 2019’s Hot Pink. “It’s all ready. I hate that I’m holding onto it right now,” Doja Cat told Fat Joe.

“I see everybody’s like, ‘Put it out’ … You have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on.”

