Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato tears up as she opens up about split with Max Ehrich

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

American singer Demi Lovato and her ex-fiancé and actor Max Ehrich broke up following a tumultuous relationship.

The vocal powerhouse may have maintained that the end of their relationship was for the best, but she is now wearing her heart on her sleeve regarding the split as she spilled details.

In her new documentary, Dancing with the Devil, which was recently released its last episode from series, showed Lovato tearfully speaking about their romance, saying when they first got involved, in March 2020, “I was like ‘alright, I’m just going to take my time to spend with my family and get to know my boyfriend and cuddle with my dogs more.”

The singer gushed over Ehrich in previously-recorded footage prior to their split: “There have been times in my life when I’ve felt so alone. Now that I’ve found him, I feel amazing.”

The recordings from October 2020 then proceed to show how their relationship hit the rocks: “So my life has kind of flipped upside down. I am no longer engaged. I’m really sad that things ended the way that they did. The good news is that I haven’t picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m hanging in there.”

A separate video from later that night, Lovato can be seen breaking down and tearfully admitting: “The video I made earlier wasn’t an accurate representation of what I’m going through.”

“So I thought that this whole time I didn’t mess up. I just missed the person I started quarantining with. And I don’t know how to give my heart to someone after this,” she added.

At another point in the documentary, Lovato says: “Honestly what happened….I think I rushed into something that I thought that I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to.”

“The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person that I thought he was,” she recalled.

“I was just as shocked as the rest of the world about some of the things that were said and done,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to come out all guns blazing against attack by Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle to come out all guns blazing against attack by Piers Morgan

Queen Elizabeth devastated as her reign slowly coming to end, says insider

Queen Elizabeth devastated as her reign slowly coming to end, says insider

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on leaked picture controversy

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on leaked picture controversy
Prince William ‘insisting’ to see Prince Harry who is ‘refusing to meet up’

Prince William ‘insisting’ to see Prince Harry who is ‘refusing to meet up’
Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace to welcome picnickers this summer

Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace to welcome picnickers this summer
Piers Morgan says Prince Harry, William reconciliation impossible after tell-all

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry, William reconciliation impossible after tell-all

Kim Kardashian reveals more family members to join billionaire club

Kim Kardashian reveals more family members to join billionaire club
‘The Crown’ season 5 going on floors in July with a brand new cast

‘The Crown’ season 5 going on floors in July with a brand new cast
Meghan Markle's pal Misha Nonoo shares news about 'sweet baby girl'

Meghan Markle's pal Misha Nonoo shares news about 'sweet baby girl'
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their stunning beauty during outing

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their stunning beauty during outing
Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More

Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More
Dakota Johnson reveals what she used to steal from sets of Fifty Shades films

Dakota Johnson reveals what she used to steal from sets of Fifty Shades films

Latest

view all