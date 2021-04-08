Demi Lovato tears up as she opens up about split with Max Ehrich

American singer Demi Lovato and her ex-fiancé and actor Max Ehrich broke up following a tumultuous relationship.

The vocal powerhouse may have maintained that the end of their relationship was for the best, but she is now wearing her heart on her sleeve regarding the split as she spilled details.

In her new documentary, Dancing with the Devil, which was recently released its last episode from series, showed Lovato tearfully speaking about their romance, saying when they first got involved, in March 2020, “I was like ‘alright, I’m just going to take my time to spend with my family and get to know my boyfriend and cuddle with my dogs more.”

The singer gushed over Ehrich in previously-recorded footage prior to their split: “There have been times in my life when I’ve felt so alone. Now that I’ve found him, I feel amazing.”

The recordings from October 2020 then proceed to show how their relationship hit the rocks: “So my life has kind of flipped upside down. I am no longer engaged. I’m really sad that things ended the way that they did. The good news is that I haven’t picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m hanging in there.”

A separate video from later that night, Lovato can be seen breaking down and tearfully admitting: “The video I made earlier wasn’t an accurate representation of what I’m going through.”

“So I thought that this whole time I didn’t mess up. I just missed the person I started quarantining with. And I don’t know how to give my heart to someone after this,” she added.

At another point in the documentary, Lovato says: “Honestly what happened….I think I rushed into something that I thought that I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to.”

“The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person that I thought he was,” she recalled.

“I was just as shocked as the rest of the world about some of the things that were said and done,” she added.