Kim Kardashian reveals more family members to join billionaire club

Kim Kardashian opened up on becoming billionaire, saying her family will have even more members joining the triple comma club in the future.

Sharing words about her latest accomplishment, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, saying: "feeling blessed to have finally reached the milestone."

Kim's large part of income reportedly comes from her KKW Beauty and SKIMS brands, and she sounds pretty confident she and Kylie Jenner won't be the only billionaires in the family when the dust settles.

When asked who will be next up in the club for the Kardashian-Jenners, the mother-of-four suggested her mom Kris or maybe Kendall Jenner, adding that the bucks won't stop with those two.

No pressure or anything for Khloe, Kourtney and Rob. Not to mention North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm and -- well, we're not gonna run down all her nieces and nephews too.