Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian reveals more family members to join billionaire club

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Kim Kardashian opened up on becoming billionaire, saying her family will have even more members joining the triple comma club in the future.

Sharing words about her latest accomplishment, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, saying: "feeling blessed to have finally reached the milestone."

Kim's large part of income reportedly comes from her KKW Beauty and SKIMS brands, and she sounds pretty confident she and Kylie Jenner won't be the only billionaires in the family when the dust settles.

When asked who will be next up in the club for the Kardashian-Jenners, the mother-of-four suggested her mom Kris or maybe Kendall Jenner, adding that the bucks won't stop with those two.

No pressure or anything for Khloe, Kourtney and Rob. Not to mention North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm and -- well, we're not gonna run down all her nieces and nephews too. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's pal Misha Nonoo shares news about 'sweet baby girl'

Meghan Markle's pal Misha Nonoo shares news about 'sweet baby girl'
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their stunning beauty during outing

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their stunning beauty during outing
Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More

Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More
Dakota Johnson reveals what she used to steal from sets of Fifty Shades films

Dakota Johnson reveals what she used to steal from sets of Fifty Shades films

The Weeknd tops 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

The Weeknd tops 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations
Zac Efron and Olivia Munn lending their voices to movie 'Save Ralph'

Zac Efron and Olivia Munn lending their voices to movie 'Save Ralph'
Sylvester Stallone rejects reports of his return in 'Creed III'

Sylvester Stallone rejects reports of his return in 'Creed III'
Jennifer Lopez reveals who gave her J.Lo nickname

Jennifer Lopez reveals who gave her J.Lo nickname
Taylor Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine fires up Joe Jonas trend on Twitter

Taylor Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine fires up Joe Jonas trend on Twitter
Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him

Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him
Bella Hadid wows fans with exceptionally classic flip: Watch

Bella Hadid wows fans with exceptionally classic flip: Watch
Zendaya-starrer Euphoria all set to be renewed for season 2

Zendaya-starrer Euphoria all set to be renewed for season 2

Latest

view all