Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth devastated as her reign slowly coming to end, says insider

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is making some major shake-ups in the royal family before her reign ends 

Queen Elizabeth is devastated after coming to the realisation that her reign can end anytime now.

In light of this, the monarch is making some major shake-ups in the royal family, said royal commentator Duncan Larcombe. 

When asked if the Queen can bestow any more titles on Kate Middleton after completing 70 years on the throne this June, Larcombe told OK! Magazine, "But she is conscious of the fact that their status could soon change dramatically – when her own reign comes to an end.

"Whatever she decides, as a Queen and grandmother, she will not let this occasion pass without paying tribute to Kate and William."

Meanwhile, whether the Queen abdicates the throne or passes away, her son Prince Charles will assume power. 

In 2011, Charles became the longest-serving heir apparent in British history.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to come out all guns blazing against attack by Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle to come out all guns blazing against attack by Piers Morgan

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on leaked picture controversy

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on leaked picture controversy
Prince William ‘insisting’ to see Prince Harry who is ‘refusing to meet up’

Prince William ‘insisting’ to see Prince Harry who is ‘refusing to meet up’
Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace to welcome picnickers this summer

Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace to welcome picnickers this summer
Piers Morgan says Prince Harry, William reconciliation impossible after tell-all

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry, William reconciliation impossible after tell-all

Kim Kardashian reveals more family members to join billionaire club

Kim Kardashian reveals more family members to join billionaire club
Demi Lovato tears up as she opens up about split with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato tears up as she opens up about split with Max Ehrich
‘The Crown’ season 5 going on floors in July with a brand new cast

‘The Crown’ season 5 going on floors in July with a brand new cast
Meghan Markle's pal Misha Nonoo shares news about 'sweet baby girl'

Meghan Markle's pal Misha Nonoo shares news about 'sweet baby girl'
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their stunning beauty during outing

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their stunning beauty during outing
Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More

Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More
Dakota Johnson reveals what she used to steal from sets of Fifty Shades films

Dakota Johnson reveals what she used to steal from sets of Fifty Shades films

Latest

view all