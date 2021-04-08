Queen Elizabeth devastated as her reign slowly coming to end, says insider

Queen Elizabeth is making some major shake-ups in the royal family before her reign ends

Queen Elizabeth is devastated after coming to the realisation that her reign can end anytime now.



In light of this, the monarch is making some major shake-ups in the royal family, said royal commentator Duncan Larcombe.

When asked if the Queen can bestow any more titles on Kate Middleton after completing 70 years on the throne this June, Larcombe told OK! Magazine, "But she is conscious of the fact that their status could soon change dramatically – when her own reign comes to an end.

"Whatever she decides, as a Queen and grandmother, she will not let this occasion pass without paying tribute to Kate and William."

Meanwhile, whether the Queen abdicates the throne or passes away, her son Prince Charles will assume power.

In 2011, Charles became the longest-serving heir apparent in British history.