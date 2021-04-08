Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle hated being ‘second’ to Kate Middleton: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Meghan Markle hated being ‘second’ to Kate Middleton: report

Meghan Markle was reportedly placed in second division behind Kate Middleton and hated the staff’s ‘disrespectful’ attitude.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Tom Quinn during a Channel 5 documentary titled Meghan & Harry: Two Troubled Years.

In It Mr. Quinn suggests the couples’ issues began over Nottingham Cottage, "It's in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and it's quite small. It's tiny compared to the enormous double apartment that Kate and William have.”

"It was being pointed out to them in no uncertain terms that they weren't in the first division, because that place is held by William and Kate. Inevitably that led to friction.”

The problem started bubbling to the surface once Meghan realized the fixed hierarchy within the palace because “In Meghan's world, if you're determined enough, you can get to the top. But Meghan can't, she can't get to the top whatever she does."

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber addresses viral ‘rude’ TikTok: I'm only human'

Hailey Bieber addresses viral ‘rude’ TikTok: I'm only human'
Police called to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's home 9 times amid security fear

Police called to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's home 9 times amid security fear
BTS’s Suga reveals the one thing he can’t handle since shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga reveals the one thing he can’t handle since shoulder surgery
BTS Suga’s selflessness for fellow trainee revealed: ‘He even paid my bill’

BTS Suga’s selflessness for fellow trainee revealed: ‘He even paid my bill’
Ex Cheryl is the best person to raise a child with: Liam Payne

Ex Cheryl is the best person to raise a child with: Liam Payne
BTS unveil sneak peek into ‘The Tonight Show’ performance

BTS unveil sneak peek into ‘The Tonight Show’ performance
Trailer for web series featuring cricketer Fawad Alam is out now

Trailer for web series featuring cricketer Fawad Alam is out now
Ms Marvel to feature Farhan Akhtar?

Ms Marvel to feature Farhan Akhtar?
Camila Mendes touches on her bond with Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch

Camila Mendes touches on her bond with Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch
Watch: Shaquille O’Neal pays off fan's engagement ring

Watch: Shaquille O’Neal pays off fan's engagement ring
Indian film director's wife and daughter commit suicide

Indian film director's wife and daughter commit suicide

Hailey Bieber addresses her qualms with the cancel culture

Hailey Bieber addresses her qualms with the cancel culture

Latest

view all