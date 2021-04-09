Liam Payne addresses past mistakes as ‘One Direction’ member

Liam Payne recently sat down and got candid about all of the mistakes he made during his time in One Direction.

He got candid with Glamour UK and was quoted saying, "I think I was a very serious child, one of those man-childs, I was a man in a child's body pretty early on. And I think I would have avoided that stage, to be honest with you. To enter One Direction as that difficult, because it just meant that I got completely a different job to everybody else."

He added, "I think we all go through that awkward teen phase where you're finding yourself. And most of us, we get to get away with it. And they're funny family photos for later on; here was your emo phase or whatever you went through!”

“For us, we never got away with being awkward or annoying at points. It was kind of out there for everyone to see; the awful haircuts and we're talking terrible clothes, it was all out there."

At the end of the day the biggest lesson came from the happiness and experiences he gathered during One Direction days. "It's taught me I think that perseverance will always prevail in that sense. Because it doesn't always go exactly to plan. We were really lucky when we came up, we absolutely skyrocketed. And then, it's been hard to follow that ever since."



"But you know, measuring a failure as well. What is a failure? And people will look at this and, for us sometimes getting a 100,000,000 streams isn't quite what we aim for, but it's still 100,000,000 streams….you have to kind of get a hold of yourself. Everything is about perspective at the end of the day, isn't it? That was something I struggled with for a long time, because of how well it went [for the band.]"