Friday Apr 09 2021
Royal fans mourn Prince Philip’s passing in heartfelt tributes

Friday Apr 09, 2021

With Prince Philip’s passing Britain is at a loss for words and many die-hard fans have taken to their respective social media accounts to mourn the loss of a great war hero known for his loyalty to the British crown.

The prince consort’s life was led in dedication to the British crown and in light of that selfless devotion he garnered much acclaim and love from the public.

Given his years of service, many royal fans wrote solemn notes in his name and highlighted him as “the brigihtest jewel in [Queen Elizabeth’s] crown.”

Check out reactions below:


