'Prince Philip wanted to stay at Clarence House after Elizabeth became the Queen'

TV series "The Crown", which is about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has attracted a lot of criticism from experts for the portrayal of several members of the British royal family.

The TV show has also been accused the fourth season of having “upped the fabrication and the offence”.



Netflix has rejected a call from Britain’s culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.



In the early episodes of the show, Prince Philip is shown as a man who is willing to do everything his new wife Elizabeth wanted from him after becoming the Queen.

After making some promises to Philip in return for his favors, the British monarch is seen backing out of her commitments made to her husband in "The Crown".

In the shows episode titled "Windsor", first season, the Queen promises to keep her husband's family's name and also agrees not to move to Buckingham Palace from Clarence House.

But she changes her mind after her meetings with Prime Minister Winston Churchill and her uncle and former King Edward.

Fans of the series are left heart broken watching Prince Philip's reaction when his wife informs him that her children would be known as Windsors and that she and her family would be moving to the Buckingham Palace.