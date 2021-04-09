Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 09 2021
Fingers point at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over cause of Prince Philip's death

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Just minutes after news of Prince Philip’s death broke, fingers were pointed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the reason behind his passing.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade was quick to link the Duke of Edinburgh’s death to the Sussexes, who came out with an explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they made shocking claims of racism and mistreatment against the royal family.

"There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and he’s hit with that," he said. 

He went on to quote former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan who also blasted the couple for coming out with an interview at a time when the Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalised. 

"Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like ‘Really? Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ Evidently, it definitely added to his stress."

Buckingham Palace announced the duke's passing in a statement on Friday. 

He was 99 years old — the longest-serving and oldest-ever consort of the United Kingdom's monarchy.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Palace said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

While the cause of death has yet to be revealed, Philip had been hospitalised over the past few years, most recently in February.

