Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Sofia Richie puts on a stylish display as she steps out to attend Pilates class

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Sofia Richie amazed everyone with her gorgeous appearance as she flaunted her killer curves in sizzling outfit during her outing in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The daughter of Lionel Richie looked gorgeous as she rocked a tied-up white t-shirt and a pair of skintight grey leggings during her latest outing after going Instagram official with Elliot Grainge.

The 22-year-old model was carrying a $6,500 Fendi handbag. She also wore sneakers and a white baseball cap with a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend protected her self from the virus as she covered her face with a cloth mask.

Sofia Richie's latest outing came less than 24 hours after making her romance with beau Elliot Grainge 'Instagram official,' following a string of cozy date nights.

