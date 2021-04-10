Prince Philip's devastating last words for Prince Charles before passing away

Prince Philip's gut-wrenching last words for Charles show how he was beaming with pride as a father

Prince Philip might not have had a rosy relationship with Prince Charles, but he was always there to prepare and support him as the heir of the British throne.



Philip made sure he told Charles how proud he is of his evolution. Prior to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip's gut-wrenching last words for his son showed how he was beaming with pride as a father.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, “Of course, they get on well now because Charles is the heir of the throne. He’s attentive to his father when he sees him, which of course, [at] the present time isn’t very often.

“I think, in a way, Prince Philip is proud of his son Prince Charles, in a way that he wasn’t before. And he sees that all the things that he taught Prince Charles, like, about the environment and about the planet and what we’re doing to the planet, which is very current in this country right now.

He taught Prince Charles, who in turn taught Prince William, who in turn is teaching Prince George. So that is [his] legacy — that he was the first royal to ever speak out about the climate and the potential dangers," Seward added.

The Prince Philip Revealed author added: “In the last 20 years, they have finally a really good relationship, but it was bad before that.”