Saturday Apr 10 2021
Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Prince Philip swore to be Queen Elizabeth’s ‘liege man of life and limb’

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99, swore to be Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s ‘liege man of life and limb’ at her coronation in 1953.

This was confirmed by the Royal Family on its official Instagram handle.

Sharing the throwback photo of Queen and Prince Philip, the caption read: “The Duke was a devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for almost 70 years, from Her Majesty’s Accession in 1952 until his death.”

“At The Queen’s Coronation in 1953, The Duke of Edinburgh swore to be Her Majesty’s ‘liege man of life and limb.’”

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know”, -Her Majesty The Queen said in 1997 paying a rich tribute to Prince Philip.

Prince Philip passed away on Friday morning, the British Royal family confirmed on its official social media handles.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the statement read.

