Prince Philip’s ‘fervent’ death wish comes to light: source

Within hours of his death a royal source has come forward to reveal Prince Philip’s fervent dying wish.

The source got candid with the New York Post and shed light on Prince Philip’s simplicity as an army man during his admission.

The source was quoted saying, "We knew that when he was taken home it was to die on his own terms, not in a hospital bed, but in his own bed. Philip didn’t want any fuss. He wanted to do things his way until the end.”