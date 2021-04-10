Can't connect right now! retry
Why Prince Philip had 'no desire' to cross 100 revealed: report

Prince Philip was known for his candor and, on occasion, controversial attitude, however, he was always sure of one thing and that was to never cross the age of 100.

It all began after the prince consort sat for an interview with The Telegraph back in 2019. At the time he admitted to writer Gyles Brandreth that he had “no desire whatsoever” to live to, or get past the age of 100.

He even admitted that there was no way he could “imagine anything worse” because “bits of me are falling off already.”

