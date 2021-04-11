Prince Philip’s final instructions to Prince Charles unearthed

Prince Philip’s final wishes and instruction regarding funeral arrangements with Prince Charles have finally been brought forward by experts.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Robert Jobson during his interview with The Mirror.

He described the interaction between father and son as an “emotional bedside conversation” where the prince consort was "aware he was unlikely to recover after weeks in hospital.”

The “full and frank” royal made it clear to Charles that he wishes to “Die in his own bed” back in Windsor.