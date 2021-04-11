Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen, Prince Philip broke ‘impenetrable defenses’ without words: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Queen, Prince Philip broke ‘impenetrable defenses’ without words: report

Experts have come forward to shed light on the true bond Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth shared during their blissful years of holy matrimony.

This claim was brought forward by The Mirror journalist Jennie Bond and in her piece she claimed, “Philip was the only man in Elizabeth’s life. No one knew her for longer. No one knew her so well.”

“After almost 74 years of marriage, they didn’t need words – a simple glance or gesture would do. His wife claimed his enduring love, but she had also earned his trust. And that was important.”

“After his nomadic, rootless childhood Philip had developed an impenetrable defence mechanism to hide the hurt caused by the absence of his parents.”

Ms. Bond believes the Queen and Prince Philip were always a compliment to each other. “By nature, Elizabeth is quite reserved and shy. Philip was the perfect contrast – brusque, shooting from the hip and always up for a good argument.”

“She might have been expected to marry a traditional British aristocrat; a safe but quite possibly boring option. With Philip, life was never boring.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew says Queen Elizabeth feels 'huge void' at death of husband

Prince Andrew says Queen Elizabeth feels 'huge void' at death of husband
'Vikings' Lagertha to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday

'Vikings' Lagertha to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday

Snoop Dogg says George Floyd trial means nothing to racist police officers

Snoop Dogg says George Floyd trial means nothing to racist police officers
Queen Elizabeth ‘looks forward’ to ‘uncomfortable’ chat with Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth ‘looks forward’ to ‘uncomfortable’ chat with Harry, Meghan Markle
Check out Kate Middleton, Prince William touching tribute to Prince Philip

Check out Kate Middleton, Prince William touching tribute to Prince Philip
Princess Beatrice breaks silence on Prince Philip’s ‘inspired’ life after death

Princess Beatrice breaks silence on Prince Philip’s ‘inspired’ life after death
Prince Harry ‘never wanted to hurt’ Queen Elizabeth: report

Prince Harry ‘never wanted to hurt’ Queen Elizabeth: report
The Queen‘s daughter-in-law admits she’s ‘been amazing’ since Prince Philip’s death

The Queen‘s daughter-in-law admits she’s ‘been amazing’ since Prince Philip’s death
Demi Lovato delivers soulful live performance for ‘Dancing with the Devil’

Demi Lovato delivers soulful live performance for ‘Dancing with the Devil’
Prince Philip's final words to Prince Charles revealed

Prince Philip's final words to Prince Charles revealed
Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir tie the knot in intimate ceremony

Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir tie the knot in intimate ceremony
BTS’s Suga, Jin touch on disbandment ‘pressure’: 'Those memories never leave'

BTS’s Suga, Jin touch on disbandment ‘pressure’: 'Those memories never leave'

Latest

view all