Sunday Apr 11 2021
'Vikings' Lagertha to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Saturday left her millions of fans excited with the news that she would appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

Sharing her picture on Instagram, the "Vikings" star wrote, "This Tuesday April 13th, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Excited to see you."

Katheryn shot to global fame for her spectacular performance in "Vikings" a TV series in which she played Lagertha.

She is followed by more than five million people on Instagram. On the work front, she is currently starring in ABC show "Big Sky" which features her as a detective.


