Monday Apr 12 2021
Cher accuses GOP lawmakers in Georgia of ‘achieving the dream’ of White supremacy

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Cher turned to Twitter and criticized the GOP lawmakers in Georgia, calling them “immoral.”

American singer Cher has been using her voice to highlight issues pertaining political or social injustice.  

The pop icon is now calling out Republicans for “achieving the dream” of White Supremacy after passing a slew of changes in Georgia of voting laws.

She turned to Twitter and criticized the GOP lawmakers in Georgia, calling them “immoral.”

Cher wrote: "‘VOTER SUPPRESSION’. 2 Words That Define Immoral Republican Pols. They Bring Jim Crow Back,Wrap Themselves In The [flag],&Have Gone 2 ‘Whites Only’2 BLK, ETHNIC,& POOR DEMS FROM VOTING,& WINNING.IF THERE R NO DEMS 2 PROTECT[America],Gop WILL ACHIEVE THE DREAM THEY’VE 4. ‘WHITE SUPREMACY.’”

"THIS IS NOT DEMOCRACY‼️ ITS GOP’S MANTRA ‘WHITE IS RIGHT’,& ‘ONLY THE RIGHT PPL SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO VOTE’ Why aren’t Dems Quaking in Their Boots About The Browning of [America]. I’m Excited.We Are Better Together," she added in response to a Twitter user.

According to a report by Georgia Public Broadcasting, the new law includes early voting access for most counties with an additional mandatory Saturday and codifying Sunday hours as optional. Apart from that, early voting hours from 9:00am to 5:00pm or 7:00am to 7:00pm have also been standardized.

Moreover, it also makes presenting a state-issued ID a compulsion when requesting for an absentee ballot while also limiting the number of drop boxes in the state and also putting a ban on food and water within a 150 feet radius of the polling place or 25 feet away from a voter in line. 

