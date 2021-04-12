Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 12 2021
Photos: Priyanka Chopra lights the 2021 BAFTA red carpet on fire

Priyanka Chopra slayed the 2021 BAFTA red carpet in sizzling red and black couture dressed to the nines.

The entirety of Priyanka’s wardrobe was handpicked and styled by leading Hollywood style house Law Roach.

The first look is a red floral embroidered jacket paired with white harem pant and a black waist band to break the two down. Chopra even added a pop of color when she accessorized the front open style with a beaded tassel necklace and kitten heels.

Her black ensemble on the other hand was a Ronald van der Kemp silk mikado jacket, bedazzled with hand painted butterflies and a plunging neckline above a matching black plissé skirt.

The entire garment was crafted with upcycled materials from the stylist’s previous collection and paired wonderful with Stuart Weitzman shows and Bulgari accessories.



