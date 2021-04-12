Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Oprah names perpetrator in Archie skin color row against palace

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Oprah names perpetrator in Archie skin color row against palace

The skin color war waged by a mysterious member of the royal family has just been addressed by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s neighbor Oprah Winfrey.

For those aware of the original conversation, it centered around a particular member of the royal family sidelining Archie from the right to hold a royal title due to his skin color but during her interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle tip toed around naming the perpetrator.

At the time she claimed, “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time… we have in tandem the conversation of, he won’t be given security, he’s not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might when he’s born.”

“I could never understand how it wouldn’t be seen as an added benefit and a reflection of the world today, at all times, but especially right now. To go, how inclusive is that you can see someone who looks like you in this family, much less one who’s born into it.”

In an effort to put an end to the guessing game, Oprah agreed to a CBS The Morning interview with Gayle King and admitted, “He did not share the identity with me. But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you could see I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off.”


More From Entertainment:

Drivers License hit maker Olivia Rodrigo slapped with parking ticket

Drivers License hit maker Olivia Rodrigo slapped with parking ticket
Prince William shares George's picture with Prince Philip as he pays tribute to grandfather

Prince William shares George's picture with Prince Philip as he pays tribute to grandfather

'Godzilla vs. Kong' becomes top-grossing film of the pandemic era

'Godzilla vs. Kong' becomes top-grossing film of the pandemic era
Prince Philip's funeral to be keenly watched for signs of strain between Harry and William

Prince Philip's funeral to be keenly watched for signs of strain between Harry and William

Queen finding 'very hard' not to hear Prince Philip's special hymn in funeral

Queen finding 'very hard' not to hear Prince Philip's special hymn in funeral
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ official MV surpasses 1 billion views

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ official MV surpasses 1 billion views
'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theaters

'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theaters
Prince Charles met Prince Philip to discuss 'management of estate' before death

Prince Charles met Prince Philip to discuss 'management of estate' before death
Prince Harry to 'miss' Meghan dearly while paying last respects to Prince Philip

Prince Harry to 'miss' Meghan dearly while paying last respects to Prince Philip
Expert weighs in on Demi Lovato’s addiction, trauma experience

Expert weighs in on Demi Lovato’s addiction, trauma experience
Prince Philip welcomed newcomers Diana, Meghan wholeheartedly, says biographer

Prince Philip welcomed newcomers Diana, Meghan wholeheartedly, says biographer

Photos: Selena Gomez handcuffed 'bloodied' by police after shooting

Photos: Selena Gomez handcuffed 'bloodied' by police after shooting

Latest

view all