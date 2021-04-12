Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 12 2021
Queen finding 'very hard' not to hear Prince Philip's special hymn in funeral

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Prince Philip’s funeral proceedings will be done very differently considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony has been largely scaled down to 30 attendees while the public has been urged to stay at home.

Furthermore, it has also affected the accompanying music as the late Duke of Edinburgh, who had close ties with the navy, would have been greeted off with a naval hymn.

This particular change would leave the Queen very saddened, according to royal commentator Eve Pollard as the late Duke of Edinburgh took a liking for a particular naval hymn. 

"Apparently Prince Philip was very keen for that naval hymn, 'For those in peril on the Sea'," Eve said. 

"I think the idea of there being no music, no bugler, no choir, nothing to help the royals through this would be very hard.

"Prince Philip himself said put me in a Land Rover and send me up to Windsor, that's all I want.

"It is his dream of a very quiet funeral and it will be perhaps very special."

