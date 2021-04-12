Hailey Bieber addresses fears over ‘inappropriate’ paparazzi shots

American model Hailey Bieber recently got candid about her looming fears of getting paped ‘inappropriately’ by paparazzi.

The star wore her heart on her sleeve on Dixie D'Amelio's YouTube series The Early Late Night Show.

There she was quoted saying, “Paparazzi are such an interesting thing to me because I really don't understand it and I feel it's a really weird, invasive thing.”

"What I understand is people trying to capture clothing and get these outfits shots, because that's good for the people who designed the clothes and for the stylists that I understand."

She even added how “disrespectful” the paparazzi can be at times and when, "I was leaving a place with my husband, we were coming out of this place and there were like curtains on either side of the entrance, and I had noticed that someone had stuck the camera under the curtain from the ground angle.”