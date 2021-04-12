Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber addresses fears over ‘inappropriate’ paparazzi shots

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Hailey Bieber addresses fears over ‘inappropriate’ paparazzi shots

American model Hailey Bieber recently got candid about her looming fears of getting paped ‘inappropriately’ by paparazzi.

The star wore her heart on her sleeve on Dixie D'Amelio's YouTube series The Early Late Night Show.

There she was quoted saying, “Paparazzi are such an interesting thing to me because I really don't understand it and I feel it's a really weird, invasive thing.”

"What I understand is people trying to capture clothing and get these outfits shots, because that's good for the people who designed the clothes and for the stylists that I understand."

She even added how “disrespectful” the paparazzi can be at times and when, "I was leaving a place with my husband, we were coming out of this place and there were like curtains on either side of the entrance, and I had noticed that someone had stuck the camera under the curtain from the ground angle.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William may ditch military uniform for Prince Philip's funeral to fit in with Prince Harry

Prince William may ditch military uniform for Prince Philip's funeral to fit in with Prince Harry
Per Mare, Per Terram: Prince Harry pens touching note to late Prince Philip

Per Mare, Per Terram: Prince Harry pens touching note to late Prince Philip
Mayim Bialik spills her thoughts on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Mayim Bialik spills her thoughts on ‘The Big Bang Theory’
Drivers License hit maker Olivia Rodrigo slapped with parking ticket

Drivers License hit maker Olivia Rodrigo slapped with parking ticket
Prince William shares George's picture with Prince Philip as he pays tribute to grandfather

Prince William shares George's picture with Prince Philip as he pays tribute to grandfather

'Godzilla vs. Kong' becomes top-grossing film of the pandemic era

'Godzilla vs. Kong' becomes top-grossing film of the pandemic era
Prince Philip's funeral to be keenly watched for signs of strain between Harry and William

Prince Philip's funeral to be keenly watched for signs of strain between Harry and William

Queen finding 'very hard' not to hear Prince Philip's special hymn in funeral

Queen finding 'very hard' not to hear Prince Philip's special hymn in funeral
Sources unveil the real reason Meghan Markle fled royal life

Sources unveil the real reason Meghan Markle fled royal life
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ official MV surpasses 1 billion views

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ official MV surpasses 1 billion views
'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theaters

'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theaters
Prince Charles met Prince Philip to discuss 'management of estate' before death

Prince Charles met Prince Philip to discuss 'management of estate' before death

Latest

view all