Why didn't Eminem react to DMX's death?

Eminem was prominent among those who had wished DMX speedy recovery when the latter was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack.

Taking to Twitter, the the Detroit native had written, "Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!."

DMX died on Friday and the world is paying tribute to the late actor and rapper. Eminem fans also shared an old video of DMX in which he refused to speak against Slim Shady during an interview.

One thing that has left DMX fans wondering is why Eminem chose not to react to the the rapper's death on social media.

His fans defended his absence, saying Eminem might have not shared his thoughts on social media but he would definitely convey his condolence to DMX's family.

They argued that Eminem's last tweet is about DMX and hasn't tweeted since.



