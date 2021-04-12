Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Why didn't Eminem react to DMX's death?

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Eminem was prominent among those who had wished DMX speedy recovery when the latter was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack.

Taking to Twitter, the the Detroit native had written, "Prayers out 2 @DMX  & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!."

DMX died on Friday and the world is paying tribute to the late actor and rapper. Eminem fans also shared an old video of DMX in which he refused to speak against Slim Shady during an interview.

One thing that has left DMX fans wondering is why Eminem chose not to react to the the rapper's death on social media.

His fans defended his absence, saying Eminem might have not shared his thoughts on social media but he would definitely  convey his condolence to DMX's family.

They argued that Eminem's last tweet is about DMX and hasn't tweeted since.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Harry’s Prince Philip tribute bashed for ‘ignoring’ palace rule

Meghan Markle, Harry’s Prince Philip tribute bashed for ‘ignoring’ palace rule
How Kate Middleton honoured late Prince Philip in a photo

How Kate Middleton honoured late Prince Philip in a photo
Sources touch on Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over missing Prince Philip’s final days

Sources touch on Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over missing Prince Philip’s final days
BTS’s V dishes over the superpower he hopes to have: ‘I miss her’

BTS’s V dishes over the superpower he hopes to have: ‘I miss her’
Prince Philip’s anger over Harry, Meghan Markle interview unearthed

Prince Philip’s anger over Harry, Meghan Markle interview unearthed
Prince William may ditch military uniform for Prince Philip's funeral to fit in with Prince Harry

Prince William may ditch military uniform for Prince Philip's funeral to fit in with Prince Harry
Hailey Bieber addresses fears over ‘inappropriate’ paparazzi shots

Hailey Bieber addresses fears over ‘inappropriate’ paparazzi shots
Per Mare, Per Terram: Prince Harry pens touching note to late Prince Philip

Per Mare, Per Terram: Prince Harry pens touching note to late Prince Philip
Mayim Bialik spills her thoughts on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Mayim Bialik spills her thoughts on ‘The Big Bang Theory’
Drivers License hit maker Olivia Rodrigo slapped with parking ticket

Drivers License hit maker Olivia Rodrigo slapped with parking ticket
Prince William shares George's picture with Prince Philip as he pays tribute to grandfather

Prince William shares George's picture with Prince Philip as he pays tribute to grandfather

'Godzilla vs. Kong' becomes top-grossing film of the pandemic era

'Godzilla vs. Kong' becomes top-grossing film of the pandemic era

Latest

view all