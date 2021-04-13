‘Dynamite’ becomes third BTS music video to cross one billion views on YouTube

Can't connect right now! retry
‘Dynamite’ by South Korean boy band BTS has crossed one billion views on YouTube within eight months of its debut.

The Dynamite music video by BTS was premiered on August 21, 2020.

It is the third BTS music video to achieve this benchmark.

Before Dynamite, BTS' DNA and Boy With Luv have crossed one billion views on YouTube.

It may also be noted here that Dynamite garnered over 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours of release, making it the biggest music video debut on YouTube to date. 

