Thursday Apr 15 2021
Demi Lovato touches on plan to 'normalize' living with platonic friends

Thursday Apr 15, 2021

Demi Lovato touches on plan to ‘normalize’ living with platonic friends

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato gets candid about her desire to normalize platonic live-in friendships.

She got candid during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and admitted to the host, "I am living with one of my best friends. I want to have fun and I want to live with my friends. Let's normalize that, you know."

At that point even Barrymore jumped in to agree and added, "If I didn't have two children, I would actually ask you if you wanted to be roommates.”

Lovato seemed so excited about the possibility that she chimed right in with a candid quip and said, "I would say yes in a heartbeat!"

Check it out below:


