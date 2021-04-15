Demi Lovato touches on plan to ‘normalize’ living with platonic friends

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato gets candid about her desire to normalize platonic live-in friendships.

She got candid during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and admitted to the host, "I am living with one of my best friends. I want to have fun and I want to live with my friends. Let's normalize that, you know."

At that point even Barrymore jumped in to agree and added, "If I didn't have two children, I would actually ask you if you wanted to be roommates.”

Lovato seemed so excited about the possibility that she chimed right in with a candid quip and said, "I would say yes in a heartbeat!"

Check it out below:



