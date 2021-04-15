Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 15 2021
The Crown: Prince Philip was physically attacked by the Queen?

Thursday Apr 15, 2021


As the world remembers Prince Philip after his death at the age of 99, his depiction in Netflix show "The Crown" has also come under discussion.

In the show's episode titled "Pride and Joy"  the Duke of Edinburgh has to run to ward off a physical attack by his wife, the Queen Elizabeth II during their foreign tour.

The couple's fight is recorded on the camera by the reporters stationed outside their residence abroad.  The young Queen is seen throwing things and screaming as she runs after her husband.

While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the Netflix series has attracted criticism from some commentators over scenes suggesting that the late Princess Diana was treated coldly, even cruelly, by senior royals.

Netflix has rejected a call from Britain’s culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.  

