Friday Apr 16 2021
Angelina Jolie looks elegant as she puts on a loving display with daughter Vivienne

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Hollywood's superstar Angelina Jolie stunned onlookers with her grace as she donned an oversized black blazer that she layered over a matching maxi dress during her outing in Los Angeles with daughter Vivienne.

The 'Maleficent' actress was looking gorgeous in chic outfit while walking with arm wrapped around her daughter as the duo go flower shopping in the town.

The Award-winner star showed off her elegance in a black blazer that she layered over a sleeveless maxi suit, displaying her fresh pedicure in a pair of black leather sandals and carried her essential belongings in a beige crossbody bag.

Vivienne kept casual in a white crewneck sweatshirt, black shorts, and a pair of Nike trainers.  The mother-daughter duo exited the Los Feliz flower shop with numerous bagged items, including a gorgeous bouquet.

The actress shares Vivienne, as well as daughters Zahara, Shiloh and sons Maddox, Pax,  and Knox with ex husband and fellow actor Brad Pitt.

Angelina and Brad Pitt split in 2016 after two years of marriage and a decade together. The former celebrity couple's divorce was mostly finalized in late 2019, but many of the details surrounding their kids and assets are still being dealt with in court. 

