Friday Apr 16 2021
Web Desk

Prince Philip had spark in his eye right until death, says palace insider

Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh was full of charm and persona even before death, said former palace spokesperson

Prince Philip passed away peacefully last week on Friday and is all set to be laid to rest tomorrow (Saturday). 

According to former palace spokesperson Ailsa Anderson, the Duke of Edinburgh was full of charm and persona even before death. 

"Oh gosh, he was charming! He still had a twinkle in his eye right to the end," Anderson told PEOPLE.

"When he spoke to you, you thought you were the only person who mattered in the world. It was like a lighthouse beacon shining onto you, and you feel like the only person he wanted to talk to," Anderson added. 

A former senior aide shared that the Duke was extremely humble and engaging, "He would always ask people what they were reading. He never talked about his life. You had to prompt the stories out of him."

Biographer Sally Bedell revealed it was Philip's zeal for life that made Queen Elizabeth fall for him, "She fell in love, and she never looked at anyone else."

