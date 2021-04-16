Kris Jenner to make amends with Caitlyn Jenner?

Kris Jenner may be wanting to leave her rocky past with ex Caitlyn Jenner and patch things up.

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 65-year-old was weighing in on the decision to reconnect with the former Olympian in the company of her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

The matriarch was approached by a friend of Caitlyn seeking career advice for the reality TV star.

"I wanted to talk to you and Kourtney at the same time, because I have an idea, and I just wanted you guys to tell me if I'm crazy or not," Kris said.

"So I got a call from Caitlyn's friend Sophia [Hutchins] and she told me that she's a little concerned about Caitlyn because she's looking for something more to do with her career."

She continued, "She was like, 'Well you know if you have any ideas' and then we started talking about things but I just don't know, am I going to want to go down this road?"

"Sophia is Caitlyn's good friend who lives with her, and you know, I'm not surprised that Sophia called my mom for advice because my mom, obviously, was managing Caitlyn for 20 something years," Kim told the cameras.

"But I am surprised that my mom is entertaining it because you know her and Caitlyn have had kind of a rocky relationship in the past few years."

Caitlyn had publicly came out as transgender in 2015 which was followed by a period of estrangement after she published a book The Secrets of My Life in 2017 alleging that Kris was well aware about her identity crises than she led the public to believe.

Despite it all Kim advised her mother to reconnect with her ex adding that it could help her heal from their rocky past.

"Ever since everything kind of happened, I think it's like, really kind of a big deal that, you know, she's reaching out to you for advice because she obviously knows you're the best at that," Kim said. "I think it's a really good way for you to heal also — could be therapeutic for you to like, talk to Caitlyn and give her advice on her career."