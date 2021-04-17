Taylor Swift breaks The Beatles’ long-held chart record

Taylor Swift has broken The Beatles' long-held record for having the fastest run of three number one albums after her re-recorded version of Fearless topped UK Chart on Friday.

The 31-year-old music sensation scored her hat-trick in just 259 days, beating the Fab Four's 54-year-old record of three chart-topping albums in 364 days.

The US singer's LP Fearless (Taylor's Version) has topped the UK chart, following the success of her eighth and ninth studio albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore'.

The previous record was held by The Beatles for 54 years, with the iconic band achieving a trio of number one records in 364 days between 1965 and 1968, with Help!, Rubber Soul and Revolver.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber appears on this week’s chart at number two with his sixth studio album Justice, while Dua Lipa is at three with Future Nostalgia. Ariana Grande’s Positions hit number four, while Harry Styles is at fifth position with Fine Line.

Swift's new release features re-recorded versions of the original songs, alongside six previously unreleased tracks taken 'from the vault'. The original version of Fearless was released in 2008.

Taylor Swift has dominated 2021 with record-breaking performance so far, after she became the first female artist to win album of the year three times at the Grammys.