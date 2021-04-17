Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 17 2021
Kanye West allegedly wants to date an artist after divorce with Kim Kardashian

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Kanye West is on a lookout for someone who is different than his former wife, Kim Kardashian 

Kanye West allegedly wants to date an artist, someone he can share his creativity with, after finalising divorce with Kim Kardashian. 

The US rapper is on a lookout for someone who is different than his former wife. 

An insider told Page Six, Kanye wants to be  “with an artist and a creative person,” adding that he feels he “can speak the same language” with an artist.

In February, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye.  At that time, another source told the news outlet that Kim is “not dating anyone because, if she were, it would be a career move.”

Meanwhile, it was also said that Kim wants to focus on rebuilding her image for now and is not looking to date anyone. 

Kim and Kanye share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, who they have sought joint custody of.

