Saturday Apr 17 2021
‘My Chemical Romance’ unveils update for reunion tour plans

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

Hollywood powerhouses My Chemical Romance have recently come forward to give fans an update on their 2022 reunion tour plans.

According to Rolling Stone, the band released an official statement on the matter this Friday and were quoted saying, “We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year.”

“We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we really can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

Prior to the covid-19 crisis, My Chemical Romance planned to make their first tour in nine years on September 2020 but were forced to reschedule to 2021 initially.

However, with constant pileups, the tour has once more been postponed to 2022 with a ticket refund drive starting from May 16th.

