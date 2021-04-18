Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 18 2021
Tom Felton pays tribute to late Harry Potter costar Helen McCrory

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Harry Potter star Tom Felton paid tribute to his on-screen mother Helen McCrory following news of her death.

Her husband Damian Lewis had announced that the Peaky Blinders star lost her battle with cancer on Friday leaving the industry shell-shocked.

Many paid tributes and multiple of McCrory’s Harry Potter costars sent their love to her, who played Narcissa Malfoy in the final three films of the popular franchise.

Felton, who played Narcissa’s son Draco Malfoy, took to Instagram to share a touching post.

"So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off screen."

The actor added, "She was always relentlessly herself- razor sharp wit - silver tongued - kind & warm hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone. thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx."

